Florida Woman Tries to Use Whipped Cream Vodka to Take Cream off the Top With False Insurance Claims

Authorities charged a Florida woman with several crimes related to fraud on March 30. An investigation found that the Orlando-area woman allegedly used whipped cream vodka to make multiple false insurance claims worth $30,000.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that authorities charged Anita Jovid with Organized Scheme to Defraud, Unlawful Use of a Two Way Communication Device, False and Fraudulent Insurance Claims, and Uttering a Forged Instrument. The Seminole Country woman claimed that a bottle of whipped creamed flavored Pinnacle vodka broke and caused severe injuries to her hand, according to Insurance Journal.

Jovic submitted a photograph and a fraudulent hospital invoice to the Georgia-based workers’ compensation and health insurance company, Broadspire. Then, a person named Annette Jobita submitted another claim of an injury to Beam Suntory a month later. This second claim also stated that a Pinnacle whipped cream vodka bottle had caused serious injuries. The insurance company found many similarities between the two claims and believed it to be the same person, reported the CFO.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS) investigated the claims and determined that Jovic was indeed Annette Jobita. Furthermore, Jovic in total filed five Product Liability claims under false identities. The insurance fraud scheme involved Beam Suntory, Broadspire and Travelers Insurance and she received more than $30,000 from the five claims filed between 2017 and 2022.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime, it drives up rates for every single one of us and we will not tolerate bad actors who attempt to game the system to line their own pockets,” Patronis said. “Thank you to the DIFS detectives and Seminole County law enforcement that assisted on this fraud case.”

Police arrested Jovic on March 28 and took her to the Seminole County Jail. If convicted, she could face up to 60 years in prison.

Read Next:

Lawsuit Filed Against Bumbu Rum Seeks Over $5M for Misleading Labeling

The 5 Best Rums We Tasted in March 2023

April Fool’s Day Jokes From Rum Brands That Made Us Giggle