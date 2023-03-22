Inspired by Gigi Hadid’s Trendy TikTok Recipe, Absolut and Heinz Collab on Vodka Pasta Sauce

Pernod Ricard’s Absolut Vodka has partnered with Heinz to release limited-edition jars of Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce. The sauce’s inception was inspired by supermodel Gigi Hadid’s viral TikTok and Instagram recipe for spicy vodka pasta back in 2020. The original video garnered millions of views and hundreds of recreations across the internet by foodies and influencers alike.

Although, Gigi Hadid may have inspired the new collaboration Pasta alla Vodka isn’t a new recipe. The origins of the recipe are muddled, to say the least, but it became popularized sometime around the 1980’s and has since become one of America’s and the world’s favorite pasta dishes.

“With any partnership, we start with the consumer first – what’s in it for them, and why would they care? We knew there was incredible demand for Penne alla Vodka – partly fuelled by the social media hype when a celebrity shared the recipe online. We then thought we could bring the best of two worlds together – the best tomatoes and the best vodka. Now that would be something. Pronto, Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce” explained Tad Greenough, Brand Creative Director for Absolut.

Vodka sauce is a creamy tomato-based sauce that includes a healthy pour of vodka. However, the vodka as an ingredient won’t get you drunk because as the sauce simmers the alcohol mostly evaporates making it far less potent. The addition of the spirit makes the sauce more aromatic as these alcohol vapors release. The vodka also acts as an emulsifier bringing the tomato and cream together.

Speaking on the sauce’s collaboration, Pernod Ricard UK Marketing Director, Leanne Banks on the new partnership said: “It’s only natural that we’d partner with Heinz on this ultimate collaboration between two iconic brands, with two iconic bottles. As the UK’s no.1 premium vodka, Absolut was born to mix, whether that’s in delicious drinks or fun food combinations and Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce is a match made in heaven. Now fans of our brand can enjoy Absolut in an entirely new and innovative way, Pasta alla Vodka style,”

This is actually the first pasta sauce for the Heinz Company despite being famous for its tomato products.

Heinz’s New Ventures Director, Caio Fontenele commented: “While it may have taken over 150 years of tomato expertise to launch our first Heinz pasta sauce, we’re determined to continue innovating and delighting consumers with delicious flavors, at the speed of social media trends. We are thrilled with the partnership between these two centenary brands, bringing the first tomato vodka pasta sauce to major UK supermarkets. The iconic combination of Heinz’s high-quality tomato sauces and Absolut’s premium vodka is set to offer fans the ultimate pasta alla vodka experience. And the result is absolutely delicious!”

The Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta sauce jars will hit stores in mid-April in the UK and retail for £2.50 (around $3.00 US).

For those that can’t wait for the sauce to hit stores, it can be pre-ordered from Heinz’s website ahead of its launch.

Read Next:

The 3 Best Cocktails Made for an Aries