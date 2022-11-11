New Limited Edition Rum From Glasgow Distillery

Glasglow Distillery out of Scotland has recently entered into the rum world with its expanded portfolio now including a limited edition rum, Banditti Club Smoky Rogues Rum. The rum is a single cask spiced rum finished in a peated whisky cask.

The expression is said to be inspired by the early 19th Century Banditti Club who would drink in Glasgow’s public houses. This rum will join their other Banditti Club editions including the Banditti Port Cask Finish.

According to The Drink’s Report, the Glasgow Distillery’s senior distiller, Alex Feoulis commented: “With warming spice and subtle hints of smokiness, Smoky Rogues is the perfect tipple for discerning rum fans as we draw into the colder months. It has notes of dark chocolate, Christmas cake and spiced orange which combine with smoky tobacco notes, mulled spices and zesty marmalade. A long finish with subtle smokiness, hints of roasted pineapple and earthy spices.”

The rum was aged in oak casks and spiced with a selection of fresh fruit and spices. Smoky Rogues was then finished in casks that previously held Glasgow 1770 Peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky for around 18 months to add a deep and complex layer of smoky richness.

The distillery’s co-founder and director of brands, Mike Hayward, added: “Banditti Club Smoky Rogues is testament to our ever-expanding range of innovative small batch releases and the creativity of our team, who continue to push the realms of flavor experimentation in spirit making. This new expression joins our Port Cask Finished expression of Banditti Club, which was our first foray into these experimental rum releases. The reception has been fantastic and we have more releases planned for the future.”

Bottled at 52.2%, only 390 individually numbered bottles will be available of the expression for $33 (£28). Banditti Club Smoky Rogues Rum will be accessible on the distillery’s website and at selected retailers.

