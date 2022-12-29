Glass Onion Star Kate Hudson Couldn’t Wait to Film Bikini Scene and Join Everyone ‘Having Aperol Spritzes in Greece’

Kate Hudson stars in the new “Glass Onion” film on Netflix which is a sequel to “Knives Out.” Hudson sat down with This Morning and talked about what it was like filming the movie including the bikini scene, Covid lockdowns, murder mystery games and drinking with the cast.

During the one scene, what will likely become an iconic fashion moment, Hudson’s character Birdie Jay runway walks along the pool in a two-piece orange bikini with a silk caftan billowing behind her.

Hudson explains, “While everyone else was having Aperol Spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody.

“I was like, ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta.’”

Hudson said filming the movie was like being at a great dinner party. Part of the movie was filmed during the height of the Delta variant of Covid and Hudson explained the cast was in lockdown together in Serbia.

“We would basically rent out the bar and do murder mysteries and they would turn into dance parties. And that’s how we kept ourselves entertained while we were making the movie,” said Hudson.

The movie was chocked full of references to parody celebrity products like when Daniel Craig’s character Detective Benoit Blanc exclaimed, “That’s hard kombucha, that’s Jared Leto’s hard kombucha,” which is apparently 9% ABV. There was also mention of a fake Jeremy Renner hot sauce called Renning Hot that might just bring a person to tears.

There may have also been a nod to Kate Hudson’s celebrity brand King St. vodka since Birdie Jay’s Cuban Breeze was a vodka-base cocktail. The drink consisted of vodka, amaretto and pineapple juice. However, King St. the brand did not seem to make an appearance in the movie, although Diageo’s Havana Club was on display at the glass onion’s bar.

Despite Covid, the cast appeared to have a blast, except for when having to abstain from alcohol for the sake of a bikini moment, however iconic it may have been.

