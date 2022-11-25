Goslings Introduces Its First Rum Aged at Sea

Bermuda rum brand, Goslings has introduced a new rum, Spirited Seas. The rum is aged at sea and is the first of its kind for the company.

Goslings is a family-run distillery founded in 1806. The brand is known famously for it’s Black Seal rum which is made from 150-year-old recipe dating back to the foundation of the rum brand. Goslings rum is most notably used in a classic Dark N’ Stormy cocktail.

The experimental rum was aged across the Atlantic. Goslings sent 60 ex-bourbon barrels filled with their proprietary blend of aged dark Bermuda rum on board the ship Oleander in 2020. The container ship known as Bermuda’s lifeline travels from New Jersey to Bermuda weekly with imports and exports. The rum was infused with the charred American white oak for over 40 weeks and nearly 60,000 miles on rocky seas. Every wave aboard the vessel intensified the extraction of the barrel’s flavor.

“For the first time, we let go of the aging process and let mother nature take the reins on the open ocean,” says Malcolm Gosling Jr., the brand’s eighth-generation rum maker. “The stormy seas and air had an extraordinary effect on the aging rum blend. Extreme changes in weather forced the rum to expand in warmer climates and contract in colder temperatures. The result is an elegant and complex rum that will be a prized addition to any premium aged spirit collector’s shelf.”

The brand describes Spirited Seas tasting notes as subtle oak and allspice aromas and a palate with hints of stone fruit, caramel apple, and salted dark chocolate. The finish is smooth, and clean with lingering spiced dark oak.

Spirited Seas has an ABV of 44% and this November it will be available for purchase at select U.S. retailers and online at ReserveBar, Spirits Network and Drizly with an SRP of $59.99

Spirited Seas is intended to be a permanent addition to the portfolio.

