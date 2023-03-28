Goslings Rum Unveils Signature Dark N’ Stormy Canned Cocktails

Bermuda rum brand, Goslings is introducing new flavors for its line of Dark N’ Stormy canned cocktails. The family-owned rum producer first introduced a Ready-to-Drink (RTD) version of a Dark N’ Stormy back in 2012. The new additions to the portfolio include fruit flavors with mango, black cherry and pineapple versions of the popular cocktail.

Goslings trademarked the Dark ‘n Stormy on June 9, 1980, to ensure that the cocktail could only be made with its rum. A cocktail can only be represented as an authentic Dark ‘n Stormy if it contains Goslings Black Seal Rum.

The newly released Dark ‘n Stormy canned cocktails contain the necessary Goslings Black Seal Rum combined with Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer and fruit flavors. All four varieties are made with no preservatives, are naturally sweetened with cane sugar, and have a 7% ABV.

“Goslings first released the Dark ‘n Stormy in a ready-to-drink format in 2012 and today’s consumer demand for convenient, high-quality ready-to-drink cocktails motivated us to get creative,” says Malcolm Gosling Jr., eighth generation rum maker. “Bermuda offers an island spirit unlike anywhere else, and now that fun-loving vibe can be easily transportable to boats, beaches, golf courses, hiking trails, or any other place where mixing isn’t ideal. The sweetness of the mango, pineapple, and black cherry pairs deliciously with the spiciness of the ginger beer so there’s a ‘zip in every sip’ (our favorite tagline).”

The Pineapple, Mango, and Black Cherry and the original Dark ‘n Stormy come in a revamped can design featuring the Goslings seal. The cocktails will be available nationwide via online retailers and have an SRP of $10.99 for a 4-pack.

