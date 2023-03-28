 Goslings Rum Unveils Signature Dark N’ Stormy Canned Cocktails
Goslings Rum Unveils Signature Dark N’ Stormy Canned Cocktails

Jessica GlemanMar 28th, 2023, 2:01 pm
(Photo: Goslings Rum)

Bermuda rum brand, Goslings is introducing new flavors for its line of Dark N’ Stormy canned cocktails. The family-owned rum producer first introduced a Ready-to-Drink (RTD) version of a Dark N’ Stormy back in 2012. The new additions to the portfolio include fruit flavors with mango, black cherry and pineapple versions of the popular cocktail. 

Goslings trademarked the Dark ‘n Stormy on June 9, 1980, to ensure that the cocktail could only be made with its rum. A cocktail can only be represented as an authentic Dark ‘n Stormy if it contains Goslings Black Seal Rum.

The newly released Dark ‘n Stormy canned cocktails contain the necessary Goslings Black Seal Rum combined with Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer and fruit flavors. All four varieties are made with no preservatives, are naturally sweetened with cane sugar, and have a 7% ABV.

“Goslings first released the Dark ‘n Stormy in a ready-to-drink format in 2012 and today’s consumer demand for convenient, high-quality ready-to-drink cocktails motivated us to get creative,” says Malcolm Gosling Jr., eighth generation rum maker. “Bermuda offers an island spirit unlike anywhere else, and now that fun-loving vibe can be easily transportable to boats, beaches, golf courses, hiking trails, or any other place where mixing isn’t ideal. The sweetness of the mango, pineapple, and black cherry pairs deliciously with the spiciness of the ginger beer so there’s a ‘zip in every sip’ (our favorite tagline).”

The Pineapple, Mango, and Black Cherry and the original Dark ‘n Stormy come in a revamped can design featuring the Goslings seal. The cocktails will be available nationwide via online retailers and have an SRP of $10.99 for a 4-pack. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

