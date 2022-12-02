Bacardi Introduces 100% Plastic-Free Gift Sets for Holidays

This holiday season Bacardi is going green with its plastic-free gift sets. All of this year’s new gift packs in the Bacardi Limited portfolio will be made from alternative and sustainable materials.

The brands using the more eco-friendly packaging include Bacardí Reserva Ocho Rum, Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, Martini Vermouth, Patrón Tequila and Dewar’s 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky.

This move will see Bacardi eliminate almost 275 tons of single-use plastic used annually. This plastic reduction has been achieved through innovative new designs that remove the plastic entirely or replace it with a sustainably sourced alternative.

Some of the gift sets will use cardboard certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Bacardi Limited is also pioneering the use of alternative materials in which it will be the first spirits company to use a new biobased, 100% compostable packaging material in its ABERFELDY® 12 Year Old ‘Gold Bar’ gift pack. The sustainable material is made from potato starch and cellulose fiber and completely replaces plastic vacuum packaging commonly used in these types of products.

This is one of several steps the company is taking to become more environmentally friendly. Bacardi has been committed to reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastic from its products. Previously they removed the plastic pourers found in some of the spirits giant’s range.

“We are committed to being 100% plastic free by 2030 and the removal of plastic from our gift packs is a major milestone on that journey,” said Rodolfo Nervi, Vice President of Global Safety, Quality & Sustainability for Bacardi. “For more than 160 years, we have pioneered as a company, and our drive to remove plastic is no exception. We will continue to innovate and explore new sustainable alternative materials to plastic because it is the right thing to do.”

The new 100% plastic-free gift packs are currently available in select markets globally throughout this festive season.

Read more about Bacardi and it’s environmental practices here.