Halloween Cocktails to Sip on With Your Favorite Movie

It’s starting to feel like fall and the barrier between the living and the dead is getting ever thinner as Halloween approaches. It’s the ideal time to start binging on some classic Halloween movies. After all, there are far too many greats to watch them all just on Halloween day. What better way to enjoy Halloween movies than with some spooky Halloween cocktails?

Here are a few cocktails perfectly paired with some of the great Halloween classics.

Hocus Pocus – The Black Flame Candle

Celebrate the return of your favorite trio of witches by lighting this black flame candle. This magical cocktail is a riff on the popular drink the black russian. The drink contains rum and just enough coffee liqueur to raise the dead or at least bring them back for one night. Some people might think the flame is a bunch of hocus pocus but the spectacular sparks will set them straight.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounce Light rum (can be replaced with spiced or dark rum)

1-ounce coffee liqueur

1-2 ounces of coke

1 lime cut in half

½ ounce Hamilton 151 (or high-proof rum)

Cinnamon for sparks

Recipe

In a rocks glass filled with ice combine the rum and coffee liqueur. Then top off the drink with a splash of coke. Squeeze out the lime to make room for Hamilton 151. Float the lime on top of the drink and pour a small amount of the 151 into the lime and set it ablaze. Really show off by sprinkling a little bit of cinnamon onto the flame to create dazzling sparks (from a safe distance of course).

Beetlejuice – Sandworm

The sandworm is based on a Hemingway daiquiri with grapefruit juice and a touch of grenadine. This cocktail has a spooky creepy crawly twist perfect for Halloween with the addition of worm salt. Lydia’s unwanted wedding dress inspires the red color. A certain fellow in a striped suit might even try to clue you in on his name using a drink like this. Whatever you do just don’t say his name three times.

Ingredients

2 ounces of light rum

1 ounce of fresh grapefruit juice

½ ounce of grenadine

½ ounce of simple syrup

Worm salt

Recipe

Combine the rum, juice, grenadine, and simple syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled. Take the rim of a coupe glass and coat the edge in simple syrup then dip into worm salt to rim the glass with tasty creepy crawlies. Strain the daiquiri into the salt-rimmed glass.

The Munsters – The Herman Munster

He’s lean green and maybe part machine. This cocktail bares a striking resemblance to the tall green Munster with its ghoulish green color and its flat mop top. It has zap of energy from the matcha latte and a sweet side with the creme de cocao. Enjoy this drink while watching Rob Zombie’s new Munsters movie.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces light rum

½ ounce creme de cocao

½ ounce simple syrup (or coco lopez for a coconut twist)

2 oz of matcha latte (premade from can)

Chocolate syrup

Recipe

Combine the rum, creme de cacao, simple syrup and matcha latte in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled. Rim a Collins glass with chocolate syrup to give the drink its signature hairdo. Fill the glass with ice and strain the cocktail into the glass.

Practical Magic – The Sally Owens

This cocktail is both practical and magical. It is a new take on a classic rum old-fashioned. The cocktail contains chocolate bitters to represent the brownie batter that Owens children grew up eating. There is also the addition of maple syrup, but don’t worry it won’t be used to banish anyone. It wouldn’t be a proper Sally Owens cocktail if there wasn’t some rosemary for good luck.

Ingredients

2 ounces of dark rum (Privateer Reserve)

½ ounce maple syrup

4 splashes of chocolate bitters

Garnish with a sprig of rosemary

In a rocks glass, pour maple syrup, chocolate bitters, and aged rum, then fill with ice or one large ice block. Stir until the glass becomes chilled. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary for a touch of good luck.