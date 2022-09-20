Hard Rock’s Canned Cocktails Roll out in the U.K

Hard Rock’s canned cocktails have now made their debut across the pond, with 3 flavors entering the U.K. market. This will be the first-ever international distribution of ready-to-drink cocktails for the brand.

Hard Rock café was founded in 1971 by Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton in London. So, this is actually more of a homecoming for the brand. Hard Rock International’s senior vice president of retail and licensing, Kimberly Manna, stated: “Hard Rock was born in London so it’s with great pride that we expand our ready-to-drink cocktails with the first international taste in our hometown”

The canned cocktails that are available in the U.K. are the Piña Colada, Mojito and Passion Fruit Martini. All the Hard Rock Expert Cocktails come in at 5% ABV.

Hard Rock’s canned cocktails were initially launched in the U.S. last year, with an additional lineup of hard seltzers. There is also a larger variety of cocktails with the hurricane, long island, margarita and Moscow mule available for the American market. The success of the brand may have to do with the use of real spirits like rum in their canned cocktails. A study by the Distilled Spirits Council of the US (Discus) that analyzed the growth of spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and consumer preferences, found that 55% of drinkers prefer spirits-based RTDs to other RTD options like hard seltzers.

The U.K. can now look forward to more options of ready-to-drink cocktails with this expansion of the Hard Rock Expert Cocktail collection.

Manna added, “We were inspired by the world’s most loved cocktails and expertly blended them so that our customers can enjoy bartender-like quality, no matter what the venue.”

Further expansion of Hard Rock cocktails is expected in countries all around the world including Malta, Switzerland, Greece, Cyprus, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Spain, Portugal Japan, Taiwan, South Korea France, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.