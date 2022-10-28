Holmes Cay Rum Releases Two Single Cask Rums

Holmes Cay Rum announced the release of two of the world’s rarest single cask rum selections. The new rums apart of the brand’s single cask selection are The Fiji 2001 21-Year rum and The Barbados 2002 Pot Still edition. The brand considers these two releases the “rarest selections.” Only one cask of each of the rums will be bottled resulting in less than 200 bottles for each of the new expressions.

The Fiji 2001 21-Year rum is the oldest Fiji rum that the brand has ever released. The Fiji 2001 Rarest Selection was produced at the only rum distillery in Fiji, South Pacific Distilleries. The rum is a 100% pot still rum made from molasses. It was aged for 2 years in an ex-bourbon cask in the tropics before being moved to the UK to spend a further 19 years. It is a barrel-proof rum bottled in New York State at 53.8% ABV.

The Barbados 2002 Pot Still edition is one of the rarest bottlings of distillate coming out of Foursquare Rum Distillery. The rum was distilled in Barbados and was aged for 20 years in an American oak ex-bourbon cask in the UK. This edition was bottled at barrel proof at 51.1% ABV.

Eric Kaye, the Holmes Cay Rum founder said, “Casks like the Fiji 2001 and Barbados 2002 Pot Still are each exciting and historic taste opportunities that are almost never available. Widening awareness of and access to such exceptional rums is one of the reasons we founded Holmes Cay. One cask of each, fewer than 200 bottles of each expression, has been bottled.”

The Holmes Cay Rarest Selection editions are now available for wholesale orders with suggested retail prices of $249 for the Fiji 2001 21-Year and $349 for the Barbados 2002 Pot Still.

In addition to these releases, Holmes Cay Rum releases a series of limited-edition rums annually. Its 2022 Single Cask collection includes 6 single cask rum bottlings from Australia, Barbados, Belize, Jamaica and Trinidad, aged between 8 and 15 years.

