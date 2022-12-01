Horse in Parade Hit by Drunk Driver, Witnesses Say

A man has been charged with several counts after driving onto a parade route in Spanish Fork, Utah. The man was reportedly drunk driving and ended up hitting a man and his horse in the parade. This incident occurred on Saturday.

On Monday, the 57-year-old, Dionicio Vasquez was charged with reckless endangerment and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury; DUI; having an open alcoholic container in his vehicle; and failing to obey a flagger.

Police attempted to pull Vasquez over after he failed to stop at a temporary barricade on Saturday, according to the police affidavit. This barricade was set up for the city’s Festival of Lights parade.

“Dionicio proceeded through the barricade, ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and sped off. As Dionicio drove southbound, people that were watching the parade had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by Dionicio’s car,” stated the affidavit obtained by KSL.com.

Then, Vasquez was witnessed going 30 to 35 mph before hitting his brakes but by the time he braked it was too late and he ended up hitting a man riding a horse in the parade.

One witness, Steve Adams, president of the Diamond Fork Riding Club described the event.

“He slid right into the back of the horse,” Steve Adams told KSL.com. “The rider came off and then fell in front of the car.”

Trent Anderson was the rider who was hit and he was riding his 27-year-old horse named Duncan.

Thankfully, both the rider and the horse were okay. Reportedly, Anderson received minor injuries and Duncan was able to finish walking the parade.

“The sparks coming off of her feet … I’m grateful that she was able to slide and she’s OK,” Anderson said. “We’re both sore today.”

The affidavit stated that Vasquez had a blood-alcohol level of 0.228%. Utah’s blood alcohol limit is 0.05 meaning Vasquez’s levels were over four times the limit.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter