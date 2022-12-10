Ex-Soccer Star, Now TV Broadcaster Ian Wright Invests Millions in Rapper Kano’s Rum Brand

Premier League Hall of Famer Ian Wright has invested over $2.4 million (£2 million) into the rum brand Duppy Share. Duppy Share produces Dubby White which was co-founded and produced with rapper and Top Boy Star Kano.

The London-based Carribeen rum brand was founded by George Frost. Frost is the son of British broadcaster, Sir David Frost.

Duppy is in reference to the Jamaican ghosts, known as Duppies, that are believed to move between distilleries taking the best of the rum as it ages in barrels. It is similar to the Angel Share belief associated with whiskey.

When Kano teamed up with Dubby Share, they created a Jamaican white rum in celebration of the rapper’s roots.

Wright is joining a number of high-profile shareholders including billionaire investor Jim Mellon, the Irish horse racing Magnier family and billionaire energy entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick. One of the other investors is producer, songwriter and musician Fraser T Smith. He is known for working with Kano along with Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and Sam Smith.

According to The Drinks Business, George Frost said the most recent investments are meant “to get rum into as many people’s hands as possible,” adding “that’s always been the aim.”

The brand started about seven years ago and is set to sell over 500,000 bottles in 2022. Frost said: “We’re looking to smash our sales targets for this year and then start our fundraise to conquer the US in April.”

The rum brand is currently available in 18 regions including Australia, France, Germany and Italy.

Dubby Share appears to be a fast-growing brand and saw a 10% growth in the UK from 2022-2023 according to The Drinks Business.

Rum is a category that is quickly expanding especially in the UK. It looks like Duppy Share will continue to grow especially with the continued financial support of prominent individuals.

