Iconic Movie Moments Starring Rum - Rum Raiders

The world loves rum and Hollywood has shown its appreciation for the spirit by featuring it in a number of memorable moments in films over the decades. Here are the most iconic rum movie moments.

Naughty But Nice – 1939

After Professor Donald Hardwick (Dick Powell) orders a lemonade much to everyone’s dismay especially Ronald Regan’s character Ed Clark, Aunt Martha (Helen Broderick) orders a hurricane. The waiter’s eyes get wide and he raises his eyebrows in response to her order. Linda McCay played by Gale Page comments, “Martha are you trying to commit suicide?”

The hurricane cocktail as it appears in the movie is indiscernible from a lemonade which causes some mayhem as the movie progresses. This movie is thought to be the first record of the hurricane’s look and possible ingredients since little of known about the cocktail’s original recipe. This drink oddly debuts around the same time in the 1939-1940 New York World’s fair at the “Hurricane Bar.”

It’s a Wonderful Life – 1946

Once George Bailey (James Stewart) and his guardian angel Clarence (Henry Travers) sit down at a busy bar an irritated bartender asks them what they want to drink. Clarence is indecisive which greatly annoys the barman. He finally asks for a ‘flaming rum punch,’ which he apparently confuses for a mulled wine. The bartender was not amused.

The Godfather Part II – 1974

When Freddo Corleone (John Cazale) comes down to Cuba with the money for Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) the two have a deep conversation about family in a Havana courtyard. Freddo desperate for a drink calls the waiter over and says, “Por favor…” he then turns to Michael and says, “how do you say banana daiquiri?” Michael responds in a deadpan tone, “banana daiquiri.” Uno banana daiquiri, please.

007 Die Another Day – 2002

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond trades his iconic shaken not stirred martini for a classic mojito while on a fictitious island in Cuba. While Bond sips on his mojito, Haily Barry (as Jinx Johnson) gives a nod to Ursula Andress’s famous beach scene from Dr. No. The way Brosnan says mojito is also very memorable as he offers Jinx his drink.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 2003

One of the most famed scenes in rum history is in Pirate of the Caribbean. Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) does Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) dirty when she decides to burn all the rum. To be fair they were stranded on a deserted island. This prompts the most exalted of phrases, “but why is the rum gone!”

The Rum Diaries – 2011

The film where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met and despite the name has very little to do about rum. However, Bacardi gets a shout-out in a scene where Giovanni Ribisi (as Moberg) runs into the room and Michael Rispoli (as Sala) explains to Johnny Depp’s character that Moberg goes over the walls at the Bacardi plant and steals filters from the distillation process. Moberg proceeds to extract the alcohol from the filters claiming they contain more ethanol than rocket full. Kemp (Depp) lights cigarettes and Moberg demonstrates the dangerous, flammable qualities of the extracted alcohol.

