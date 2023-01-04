In New Interview With Tucker Carlson, ‘Waffle House Wendy’ Talks Fighting off ‘Extremely Drunk’ Customers in Viral Twitter Brawl Video - Rum Raiders

A video went viral on Twitter last week that showed a former Texas Waffle House employee in a brawl with “extremely drunk” customers. The woman, who has since been dubbed Waffle House Wendy, spoke out about the incident in an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The video was posted by Twitter user, Wallstreet_Ray on Dec. 22, 2022 with the line, “The craziest Waffle House fight in Austin TX straight up WWE match.” While some said the incident occurred recently, he tried to set the record straight and said, “I’ve been sitting on this gold for over a year, anybody saying it’s from last week is cap!”

The craziest Waffle House fight in Austin TX straight up WWE match😂 pic.twitter.com/njEusM6SfR — Wallstreet_Ray (@rbaylor_74) December 22, 2022

Twitter was extremely impressed by the Waffle House employee after she easily deflected a chair that the customer threw at her face from across the restaurant. This moment had Tucker Carlson describing her as “Wonder Woman” and one Twitter user said, “that white girl is an Avenger bro.”

Waffle House Wendy is actually named Halie Booth. Prior to the start of the brawl, Booth explained that she was the only cook and it was a slow night until the influx of reportedly drunk customers came in.

“All I know is they were extremely drunk, or at least intoxicated, and it was a slow night,” Booth told Carlson. “I was the only cook. And there was about 30-40 people in there that I had to cook for by myself. It was moving slow. Drunk and impatience creates a volatile situation.”

Waffle House wasn’t as impressed with her actions.

Carlson asked if Booth was rewarded or given a bonus. She replied, “I actually didn’t get any bonus of it. The only thing that I did get from the fight was a write-up for breaking the sugar shaker. You know, telling them – them telling me, you know, hey, we’re going to write you up for the sugar shaker, but you did a good job protecting the store, making sure that you were all right.”

Booth no longer works for Waffle House, she explains that Waffle House blacklisted her sometime after the incident.

“Two months after the fight, my relationship was getting more serious, so I moved out of the city. They had told me I’m always welcome back at that store, you know, we’re glad to have you back, you always have a place here. And about six months later, when I went to apply at another Waffle House in North Carolina, I found out that I was blacklisted and on the do not hire list.”

She believes the blacklisting was related to the fight, rather it may have been an “if we can’t have you, no one can” situation.

After becoming internet famous for fighting off some allegedly drunk people, Booth started a new Twitter page called “The Real WWendy.” Also, a GoFundMe page was set up for her which has already surpassed $5,500.

