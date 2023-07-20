It’s Here, It’s Queer: Introducing Gay Water, A LGBTQIA+ Canned Vodka Soda Brand Aiming to Destigmatize the Word Gay

Today, a new ready-to-drink (RTD) brand has arrived and it’s founded and grounded in the LGBTQ+ community. Gay Water is a new vodka soda company looking to shake things up and represent the queer community by destigmatizing the word gay with its boozy canned beverages.

The pre-mixed drinks are made with just three ingredients and come in four different flavors: watermelon, lime, peach, and grapefruit. Each can contains 80 calories with a 4% ABV. The beverages are gluten-free and have no added sugar. The brand has plans to expand to more product lines and flavors in the coming months.

The definition of “gay” means “happy,” yet over the years perception of the word shifted to negative as people began using it as a disparaging term for people and things. The company is on a mission to reclaim the word by making it visible every day and for everyone – at local bars, restaurants, stores and at home.

“There has been a distinct lack of LGBTQ+ representation in the alcohol industry, but Gay Water aims to change this,” says Spencer Hoddeson, Founder and CEO of Gay Water. “As a company, we are focused on creating positive change in the industry through our work with vendors and employees that share our values. We want to create a brand that sparks joy every time you see and taste it.”

The brand appears to be all about positivity and fun from the rainbow can design to the media surrounding the vodka soda. Tongue-in-cheek humor adorns the brand’s website with taglines like “cum in we’re open” and “enjoy 6.1” tonight” referencing the size of the can. Though somewhat raunchy the company’s pride and joviality are on full display.

There is a growing trend of alcoholic beverages getting the “water” treatment. There is a “water” for nearly everyone. First with Mom Water then Dad Water and now Gay Water. The name of the brand fits the product since the term ‘gay water’ has been known within the queer community for some time now as a colloquialism for a vodka soda.

Although, this isn’t the only brand on the market representing the LGBTQI+ community with booze. There are several brands joining in on the love including Gay Beer, Supergay Vodka and Drag Superstar RuPaul’s line of canned cocktails and mocktails, House of Love.

Gay Water Gay Water single flavor packs will contain six 12oz cans for $18.25 and variety packs will contain twelve 12oz cans for $36.50. Gay Water is shipping to 35 states and is available online at the brand’s website or at retailers across the US.

