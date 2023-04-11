Jamaican Beer Brand Red Stripe Dips Toes Into RTD Market With New Canned Rum Cocktails

The popular Jamaican beer, Red Stripe is expanding its portfolio for the first time to include a rum-based offering in the form Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails. The Heineken-owned brand has announced its new duo of canned rum cocktails Red Stripe Rum Punch and Red Stripe Rum Mojito.

Red Stripe Started in Jamaican in 1928 and has been producing the iconic island lager ever since. The new cocktails signal Red Stripe’s unprecedented venture beyond beer into the spirits and RTD categories.

“The spirit-based cocktail segment is the fastest growing category within the beer, wine and spirits industry, and with our latest Red Stripe rum innovation, we are able to tap into this trend and introduce this iconic brand to a new generation of consumers,” says Oscar Martinez, Senior Director Marketing & Innovation at HEINEKEN USA.

The Red Stripe Rum Drinks are made with real Caribbean rum and contain an ABV of 5.9%. The Red Stripe Rum Punch contains real mango juice with a sweet and vibrant tropical flavor. The Mojito edition is based on the classic cocktail with a refreshing citrusy flavor.

Martinez added: “The Red Stripe Rum Drinks perfectly embody the vibrant spirit of Jamaica, and signal a venture beyond beer, no shaker required.”

Red Stripe’s rum drinks will be available in Florida and select markets across the northeast US starting now through the spring. To check on availability in your area go to the Red Stripe website.

