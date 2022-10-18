Jay-Z Sues Bacardi for Transparency in D'Usse Partnership

Jay-Z sues Bacardi for transparency about his high-end cognac line. The lawsuit is intended to open the books on everything related to the D’Ussé cognac. The liquor giant Bacardi has been partnered with the billionaire Jay-Z since 2011.

D’Ussé Cognac was founded by Sovereign Brands and conceived by Michel Casavecchia. It was then sold to Jay-Z and Bacardi, who co-owned the brand in a 50/50 partnership.

The cognac is made at Château de Cognac, a 200-year-old venue and one of the oldest cognac houses in France. There are two iterations of the D’Ussé, the VSOP and the OX.

Bacardi Limited is mostly known for its rum which bares its name. As a company, they also own a vast number of spirit brands including Grey Goose vodka, Patrón tequila, Dewar’s scotch whisky, Teeling Whiskey, and several rum brands.

According to TMZ, Jay-Z’s company, SC Liquor is demanding in the lawsuit access to documents to clarify the locations of all warehouses storing barrels, bottles and accessories in addition to information about Bacardi’s physical inventory and its inventory process.

The documents TMZ obtained said, SC Liquor needs to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner in the company.

Reportedly, it is unclear what exactly prompted this lawsuit, but the rapper and mogul appear to be unhappy with the level of transparency in the partnership with Bacardi.

Jay-Z and Bacardi’s representatives have not commented on the reports yet.