Jeremy Clarkson Has Beer Banned at Bar After Brewing Controversy with Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson has beer banned from a bar after his comments in reaction to the Harry and Meghan documentary, especially those directed towards Meghan Markle.

After the release of the Netflix Documentary Harry & Meghan, Clarkson reacted by writing in The Sun about Meghan saying, “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Clarkson said he was referencing a famous scene from Game of Thrones. However, many did not take Clarkson’s statements lightly and he has been widely condemned. There has been calls for him to be fired from ITV and Amazon.

Also, according to The Drinks Business, the Independent Press Standards Organization has had a record number of complaints. The organization has received 20,800 as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 20.

One business owner reacted by removing Clarkson’s beer from his taps. Tom Dogget is the landlord of The Red Lion in Worchestershire, UK.

In relation to removing Clarkson’s beer, Dogget told Worcester News, “I was always slightly uncomfortable with Jeremy Clarkson’s connection to the pub, but it was a local lager and I wanted to support a local business…I took over the pub in August and I wanted to make it a safe and friendly place for people.

“We have a lot of women who come here on their own and they say they feel safe in the pub…And if someone in the pub made comments like Jeremy Clarkson, at the very least I would ask them to be quiet or kick them out,” he continued.

Clarkson’s brand is called Hawkstone beer. The barley used to make the beer comes from his Diddly Squat farm. There is even a series about the farm on Prime Video. One of Hawkstone’s taglines is “Hawkstone is the perfect blend of barley, belligerence and outright brewing skill.”

It appears the brand doesn’t shy away from Clarkson’s controversial tendencies. Time will tell if other business owners will decide to remove Hawkstone from beer lists.

