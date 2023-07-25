 “The Avengers” and MCU Star Jeremy Renner Announces Ownership of Charleston based Vodka Brand
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for the latest in rum news and great deals sent right to your inbox!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Tequila Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
News

“The Avengers” and MCU Star Jeremy Renner Announces Ownership of Charleston based Vodka Brand

Jessica GlemanJul 25th, 2023, 3:01 pm
Jeremy Renner Announces Ownership of Charleston based Vodka Brand

(Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Today, Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner announced that he is the new owner of Sweet Grass Vodka. The Charleston-based spirit was originally founded by the CEO of Sweet Grass Vodka, Jarrod Swanger, and his wife Alicia.

The announcement comes almost 8 months after Renner’s involvement in a near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The incident may have been a realization for the actor as he has recently admitted that acting is no longer a priority in his life. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” said Renner. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it.”

Sweet Grass Vodka is a continuously distilled potato vodka sourced locally in South Carolina with no artificial ingredients and is naturally gluten-free. In every bottle, there is a strand of  South Carolina sweet grass. It is 100% potato vodka based on Swanger’s family recipe which is based on the sweet bison grass-infused vodkas from Poland. Currently, plans are underway for a cross-country appearance and bottle-signing tour for the award-winning vodka that recently received a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

“Jeremy understands the purity and craftsmanship of our vodka intrinsically,” said Swanger. “We are so grateful to share ownership of our brand with someone who resonates with our passion and vision to create the best vodka on the planet.”

The product is bottled in downtown Charleston, South Carolina and distributed nationally by RNDC. It is currently sold in stores in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, and Tennessee and is available for purchase online nationwide.

Renner is joining crowded spaces of celebrity-owned alcohol brands. Recently, Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively have come under fire for joining the alcohol business after previously toating an alcohol-free lifestyle. In 2021, Renner joked about the number of celebrities owning alcohol brands in a Men’s Health interview, but it now appears that he changed his mind. 

Read Next:

It’s Here, It’s Queer: Introducing Gay Water, A LGBTQIA+ Canned Vodka Soda Brand Aiming to Destigmatize the Word Gay

The 3 Best Cocktails Made for a Leo

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Rum Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Rum Raiders:

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

You may also like: