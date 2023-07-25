“The Avengers” and MCU Star Jeremy Renner Announces Ownership of Charleston based Vodka Brand

Today, Marvel Cinematic Universe actor and two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner announced that he is the new owner of Sweet Grass Vodka. The Charleston-based spirit was originally founded by the CEO of Sweet Grass Vodka, Jarrod Swanger, and his wife Alicia.

The announcement comes almost 8 months after Renner’s involvement in a near-fatal snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The incident may have been a realization for the actor as he has recently admitted that acting is no longer a priority in his life.

“I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of this year which allowed me to move forward with my interest in Sweet Grass Vodka,” said Renner. “Their mission is rooted in community and shared experience, which is why the second I tried it, I knew I wanted to become a part of it.”



Sweet Grass Vodka is a continuously distilled potato vodka sourced locally in South Carolina with no artificial ingredients and is naturally gluten-free. In every bottle, there is a strand of South Carolina sweet grass. It is 100% potato vodka based on Swanger’s family recipe which is based on the sweet bison grass-infused vodkas from Poland. Currently, plans are underway for a cross-country appearance and bottle-signing tour for the award-winning vodka that recently received a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“Jeremy understands the purity and craftsmanship of our vodka intrinsically,” said Swanger. “We are so grateful to share ownership of our brand with someone who resonates with our passion and vision to create the best vodka on the planet.”

The product is bottled in downtown Charleston, South Carolina and distributed nationally by RNDC. It is currently sold in stores in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina, and Tennessee and is available for purchase online nationwide.

Renner is joining crowded spaces of celebrity-owned alcohol brands. Recently, Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively have come under fire for joining the alcohol business after previously toating an alcohol-free lifestyle. In 2021, Renner joked about the number of celebrities owning alcohol brands in a Men’s Health interview, but it now appears that he changed his mind.

