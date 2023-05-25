Kavo Greek Island Rum Introduced as World’s First Greek Rum Using Local Botanicals

The brand behind Cylinder Vodka, CoreBev Group has announced the release of its latest product, Kavo, which according to the brand is the world’s first Greek rum. Kavo is a botanical white rum made from ingredients sourced from the islands of Greece.

CoreBev Group is an alcohol beverage company that was founded in 2012. The brand doesn’t have a huge portfolio as of yet but is continuing to build its product range with unique spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. The latest product, Kavo Greek Island Rum is the second spirit to be added to the brand’s growing lineup.

“I wanted to create an authentic product that was unique to my roots and upbringing,” said CoreBev founder and CEO Stelios Stavrianos, whose parents are Greek immigrants. “I’m very passionate about where I came from, and I wanted to take that passion and put into a bottle. And this is the first of its kind.”

Kavo has a base of white rum, infused with unique local fruits and botanicals from the Greek islands. The brand took inspiration from the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Greece’s picturesque islands.

Kavo is infused with fruits and botanicals from around Greece such as mandarins from Santorini and mastic from Chios, in addition to sugar cane and other herbs and spices found only on Greek islands. This spirit appears to be botanical rum which is an emerging category that is gaining in popularity recently, as people search for new and innovative spirits.

“Kavo has been almost 3 years in the making, and we obsessed over every single detail.” Dimitrios Zahariadis, CoreBev’s Chief Operating Officer, who worked closely on the Kavo brand, added, “this is a proud moment for us to finally release this product.”

Rum has been made in nearly every corner of the world, so it is exciting to see the spirit appearing in new locales like Greece. Those interested in trying what may be the world’s first Greek rum can find it on shelves sometime this summer. Kavo Rum will be available starting in Greece, Connecticut, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Ontario, and British Columbia. The rum has a 40% ABV and an SRP of $30.00.

