Kim Kardashian Says ‘Why Not’ to Embracing Alcohol in Her 40s

In the last year, Kim Kardashian is letting ‘loose’ and bringing alcohol into her life. This week, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alumn went on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The goop Podcast and talked about routines, family and marriage.

The SKIM co-founder and billionaire revealed how her life is quite hectic with having four kids, working towards passing the bar exam, filming a Hulu show and running her businesses.

Previously Kim was among a growing list of celebrities who abstain from alcohol but recently things have shifted for the 42-year-old mogul.

“I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42,” she told the goop founder. “Coffee and alcohol! I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit.”

Paltrow asked why the change and Kim’s response was simply, “because why not.”

On the most recent season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim opened up a lot more about being a workaholic. A cocktail is a way for her to relax.

“I just feel like I work a lot,” Kim explained to Paltrow. “All day after school then it’s, like, product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN. Then I always have some Skims element.”

Typically, Khloe is known for going the hardest when it’s time to drink but Kim seems to prefer work over partying.

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner continues to grow her tequila brand 818 including releasing an “ultra-premium añejo” this year. Kendall may have another supporter for her tequila brand with her sister introducing alcohol into her life.

With Kim starting to take part in the occasional libation maybe there is room for two celebrity alcohol brands in the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

