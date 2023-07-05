 King Charles Shares a Tot of Pusser’s Rum With Sailors on Board Royal Mega Yacht
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for the latest in rum news and great deals sent right to your inbox!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Tequila Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
News

‘I’ve Always Loved the Smell of Rum’: King Charles Shares a Tot of Pusser’s Rum With Sailors on Board Royal Mega Yacht

Jessica GlemanJul 5th, 2023, 12:23 pm
‘I’ve Always Loved the Smell of Rum’: King Charles Shares a Tot of Pusser’s Rum With Sailors on Board Royal Mega Yacht

(Photo: The Royal Yacht Britannia)

King Charles commemorated the Royal Yacht Britannia’s 25th year in Edinburgh on Monday. In 1994, the conservative government at the time decided to decommission the 400-foot vessel in 1997 because it cost almost $14 million per year to operate. Former sailors joined the monarch in toasting with a tot of rum as part of the anniversary celebration. 

The royal yacht first set sail in 1953. It sailed over 1 million nautical miles during its 44 years in use including almost 1,000 state visits to 135 counties. The massive ship transported several notable passengers namely Ronald Regan, Nelson Mandela, Rajiv Gandhi and Winston Churchill. 

King Charles joined the former seamen in a tot of rum, the traditional ration given to members of the Royal Navy until 1970. Although, on board the Britannia the now deceased Queen continued to treat crew members to a rum ration on special occasions which was announced with the words “splice the mainbrace.”

The king was witnessed puffing out his cheeks as the Pusser’s Gunpowder Proof Rum went down. Gunpowder refers to the test used to confirm the alcohol percentage of rum. The expression of Pusser’s rum tasted at the event has a somewhat hefty 54.5% ABV. 

The old sailors toasted to the monarch while standing on the deck of the Britannia. He then returned the toast and said, “To all the marvelous Yachties who keep it all going, you are all brilliant.”

One of the previous sailors, Mark Carron served on Britannia for 4 years from 1994-1998 as reported by the Daily Mail. After chatting with King Charles, Carron said “He said, ‘I’ve always loved the smell of rum, it’s a unique smell.’” 

Carron continued, “This was the place out of the public eye, they could relax and be themselves. On board Britannia that was their family time and it was our job to make their stay comfortable.”

The royal family would take an annual trip to the west coast of Scotland. The two-week journey was a welcome vacation for the royals and according to the Sun, the late Queen Elizabeth once said, “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax.”

The king’s visit to the Britannia marks the start of the Royal Family’s Holyrood Week. The royal tradition involves a week of coronation celebrations and King Charles will also receive the Honors of Scotland, the nation’s crown jewels. 

Read Next:

8 Must-Try American Craft Rum Brands in 2023

Our Favorite Coconut Rums for Summertime Sipping

The 5 Best Rums We Tasted in June 2023

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Rum Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Rum Raiders:

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

You may also like: