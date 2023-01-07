Koloa Rum and NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders Join Forces With New Limited Edition Bottle

Hawaiian rum makers, Koloa Rum Company, have partnered with NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders to create a limited edition Kauai Reserve Five-Year Single-Barrel Aged rum with a commemorative bottle and box. The collaborative bottle was made in honor of the 45th anniversary of the team’s historic first World Championship that resulted from a 32-14 win over Minnesota on January 9, 1977.

“As the Official Premium Rum of the Las Vegas Raiders, we’re honored to partner with this legendary organization in creating this special commemorative bottle, celebrating the 45th anniversary of their historic World Championship win,” said Bob Gunter, president and CEO of Koloa Rum Company. “This exciting collaboration marks our first commemorative product release – momentous for Koloa Rum Company – and we’re happy that we can bring The Spirit of Aloha to Raiders fans on the ninth island.”

An event will be held on January 7th to present the bottle to the public at Allegiant Stadium during pre-game festivities as the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to take on Kansas City. The pre-game presentation will feature Christian Howard, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Las Vegas Raiders, alongside Bob Gunter, Koloa Rum Company president and CEO and Frank Kibbish, regional sales manager of Koloa Rum Company. Together, they will unveil the official commemorative bottle to select Raiders Alumni who played in the championship game and to the thousands of fans in attendance.

“The Raiders thank the Koloa Rum Company for recognizing and honoring our first of three World Championship victories with this commemorative product release,” said NFL Raiders President, Sandra Douglass Morgan. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Koloa to celebrate the rich history of the Silver and Black.”

The Kauai Reserve Single-Barrel Hawaiian Rum was distilled from pure Hawaiian cane sugar in single batches and aged for five years in charred American white oak barrels at Koloa Rum Company’s distillery in Kalaheo on the island of Kauai. The rum is bottled at cask strength with an ABV of 57.9%.

The commemorative rum will be extremely limited as only 300 Single-Barrel bottles will be sold. The sale of which will be available exclusively in the state of Nevada. The bottle retails for $159.99 at Lee’s Discount Liquor located at 4230 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 and several bars and restaurants such as Fuhu at Resorts World. A Commemorative Bottle Signing will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 12-3 p.m. at Lee’s Discount Liquor on Rainbow, featuring NFL Raiders Alumni Mike Siani, Henry Lawrence and Mike Rae.

Read Next:

The Best Coffee-Infused Rums and Liqueurs for the Coffee Connoisseur

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Rums That Taste Like Candy

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter