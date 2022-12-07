Kombucha Brand Forced to Recall for Being Too Boozy

A government regulator agency is supporting the recall of Daily Organics Kombucha after tests revealed their products had higher than permitted alcohol levels.

This recall follows a suit reported back in October involving a North Carolina kombucha producer. The producer was sued for selling products that allegedly contained double the legal amount of alcohol and as a result “misleading” consumers.

According to Star News, New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said: “The issue with Daily Organics kombucha is that it was found to have levels of alcohol content higher than permitted.”

Kombucha is a non-alcoholic beverage. However, Kombucha does naturally have a low ABV. Daily Organics Kombucha should have an ABV of less than 1.15% according to New Zealand law but this appears to not be the case for this batch.

“Alcohol is naturally present in low amounts due to the fermentation process required to make kombucha. NZFS testing showed levels ranging between 2.9% and 3.29%, making a 200ml bottle the equivalent of half a standard drink.

“To ensure consumers have the correct information, Daily Organics are informing their customers of this issue,” Arbuckle said.

Most beers have an ABV of between 4% and 5%, but some low-alcohol beers can be as low as 3%. This puts Daily Organics Kombucha within the range of some beers.

In a statement released by NZFS, it said: “Consumers concerned with the alcohol content should not consume this product.”

The higher alcohol content would likely change the taste of the kombucha to some degree.

The recall affects all batches and date ranges of Daily Organics Kombucha Original, Chai and Spice and Lemon and Ginger.

“As some kombucha is live – such as in the case of the Daily Organics products – it is possible it can keep fermenting in the bottle if not refrigerated, producing more alcohol,” explained Arbuckle.

The deputy director-general continued: “We remind consumers to pay close attention to the directions for use, and to keep live kombucha chilled to below 4 degrees Celsius.”

Customers are encouraged to return the affected products.