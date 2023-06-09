 The Kraken Teams up With Artist Butcher Billy for Limited-Edition Merch
The Kraken Teams up With Artist Butcher Billy for Limited-Edition Merch

Jessica GlemanJun 9th, 2023, 10:46 am
(Photo: The Kraken)

Spiced rum brand, The Kraken announced the drop of limited edition merchandise made with the artist, Butcher Billy. The new The Kraken exclusive threads will only be available until June 12. 

Proximo Spirits brand, The Kraken, uses distinct storytelling to connect with its fans using tales of secret bottles protected by the tentacled behemoth of the deep. This storytelling is even reflected on the iconic bottles with their unique shape and label. The brand continues its use of narrative with the collaboration with artist Butcher Billy. 

Brazilian artist, Butcher Billy is a graphic designer known for his contemporary pop art which uses influences from vintage-era comics and street art. The artist’s most notable work includes popular collaborations with Netflix’s Stranger Things, Jordan, and Billboard.

The new merch includes t-shirts and hoodies with two different designs showcasing the rum brand’s mythical sea beast and memorable movie quote “Release The Kraken.” The designs have a style reminiscent of vintage tattoos commonly associated with nautical themes of ships, sparrows and skulls accented by strong linework and bold colors. 

This merchandise comes shortly after the brand announced the newest edition to its spiced rum lineup, Gold Spiced Rum.

The two The Kraken Rum x Butcher Billy shirts have a retail price of $28.99. The hoodies present the same two designs and are selling for $39.99 on The Krakens’s website.  

Jessica Gleman

