Lawsuit Between Rapper 50 Cent and Remy Martin Nears Settlement

50 Cent and Remy Martin discuss a potential settlement in a copyright infringement lawsuit. The lawsuit was scheduled for a status conference on Feb. 3. However, both sides decided they wanted more time to reach a deal, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

50 Cent launched the company Sire Spirits in 2018 which owns Branson Cognac along with Le Chemin Due Roi champagne.

“Sire Spirits and Remy Martin respectfully submit this request for a 30-day stay of this action and an adjournment of the status conference,” wrote 50 Cent’s legal team. “Sire Spirits and Remy Martin make this request to allow the parties time to complete settlement negotiations and will provide the Court with an update on or before Friday, March 3, 2023.”

Rémy Cointreau is the parent company of Remy Martin and also owns Mount Gay rum.

In 2021, Remy Martin sued Sire Spirits. They claimed the artist’s company copied the style of the Centaure de Diamant Cognac Cognac bottle. Remy Martin argued the “circular array of raised flat and angled quadrilateral facets” around a wheel-like body that converges at a “centrally located circular surface” is a distinctive design. Furthermore, Remy Martin claimed the Branson Cognac bottle was a “near exact reproduction.”

The “In Da Club” rapper has denied the copyright infringement claims.

“No brand or company has the right to exclude others from making or selling curved bottles for cognac or other alcohol,” said 50 Cent attorney Reena Jain, according to AllHipHop. “Nonetheless, Remy Martin is on a mission to eliminate Sire Spirits from the cognac market.”

Both 50 Cent and his legal team have argued that the lawsuit initiated by Remy Martin had the goal of eliminating competition. At this time, it is unclear what kind of agreement Sire Spirits and Remy Martin will come to but more details will likely be available by Mar. 3.

