Liquor Theft of $30k in Alcohol Caught on Video

A group has broken into Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits in Cordova, right outside Memphis, Tennessee. The incident occurred just after midnight on October 26. The liquor theft was caught on video by the store’s surveillance cameras.

The video shows the group using a sledgehammer to bust through the glass of the store’s front door. One of the individuals is then able to reach in and unlock the door. Once the door is unlocked the group floods into the store, some heading straight to the back where the expensive liquor is held. As this is happening another one of the assailants hops behind the cashier’s counter. The thieves begin to take cases upon cases of liquor out of the store and load them into a black Infiniti. It is estimated that 8 to 9 people were involved.

In six minutes the thieves were able to take what the owner estimates to be $30,000 in alcohol and with damages, the total cost to the small business could be as much as $50,000.

Fox13 reports there has been a string of liquor store burglaries in the Memphis area recently.

This store in particular was robbed just 5 months ago and thieves were able to take about $16,000 worth of alcohol during this previous incident.

According to Fox13, the owner of Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits thinks the burglars were familiar with the business’s layout. He said, “That’s the only thing I can think of. We thought that the last time, with them knowing where our higher-end things were, coming straight to the back of the register.”

On Monday a group fitting a similar MO tried to break into a liquor store on Getwell in Memphis and also used a black Infinitis. A sledgehammer was used in this incident as well.

A black Infiniti has been connected to about 40 other liquor store burglaries. No arrests have been made in this most recent incident at Stellar Cellar Wine & Spirits.

