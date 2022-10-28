Liquor Theft Sees Man Runs off With Trash Can Full of Booze

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning a Tulsa bar was broken into with a hammer. The incident occurred at Starlite bar near 11th and Utica in east Tulsa, Oklahoma. The bar’s surveillance cameras caught the liquor theft on video.

A person allegedly used a hammer to break the outside window of the bar and then entered the premises. Once inside, the video shows the individual picking up a trash can and then making their way behind the bar. The person begins to load the trash can full of liquor for about 5 minutes until the alarm goes off. They appear to leave because the alarm is triggered.

Lynn Robertson and her husband have operated Starlite bar for five years. In News 9’s report of the incident, Robertson said, “He was very picky about what he took. It was definitely more expensive alcohol and unopened. So I doubt it was for his own personal consumption. It was probably to sell back somewhere.”

The window damage and the stolen alcohol are said to have cost this small business almost $2,000. Robertson said this incident hit them hard as they continue to rebound from the pandemic.

Robertson started an online fundraiser to pay for the damages and within hours they met their goal.

“We have some wonderful patrons and friends,” said Robertson according to New 9. “The little community that surrounds this bar is just amazing.”

New 9 has said the owners wanted the video shared to help identify the alleged thief. They also plan to increase their security at the bar in hopes to prevent future incidents.

Alcohol burglaries appear to be on the rise across the US. The Memphis area in Tennessee has seen a rash of liquor thefts. Recently, a man also broke in through the roof of a restaurant to allegedly steal alcohol in Venice Beach, California.

