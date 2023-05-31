 LM&V Unveils New Seasonal Summertime Flavors of Arhumatic Infused Rums
Jessica GlemanMay 31st, 2023, 4:03 pm

La Maison & Velier (LM&V) are introducing a trio of new Arhumatic flavored rums for summer. The new season editions will join the brand’s two core expressions Passiflora Edulis (Passionfruit Vanilla) and Vinea Auri (Rhum Raisin).

Arhumatic was founded in 2014 with the goal of creating signature blends of rhum arrangé crafted with hand-blended flavored rums infused with real fruit and other botanicals. Rhum arrangé is a rhum that has macerated ingredients added to give flavor.

The Arhumatic range evolves throughout the year, allowing the selection of ingredients according to seasonality, quality, flavor and ripeness of the fruit. Clémence & Thierry Ogez have honed their knowledge of quality, sourcing and seasonality. Transferring their knowledge of produce to the macerated rhum. 

The new rhum arrangé summer seasonals include Arhumatic Sol Dulcis, Arhumatic Tropicae Solis and Arhumatic Lemon Thyme & Ginger. 

Arhumatic Sol Dulcis is a combination of three fruits – kiwi, pineapple and mango. All the fruits were chosen depending on seasonality, the mangoes come from Mexico or Peru, the pineapples from Guyana or from Ghana and the kiwi from New Zealand or France. The rum base is derived from Rhum Agricole from Guadeloupe’s Damoiseau distillery.

The Arhumatic Tropicae Solis uses a backdrop of high-ester Jamaican rum from the Long Pond distillery for this maceration. The Jamaican rum is paired with ten fruits which are prepared individually and combined to give a powerful match to the assertive spirit base. The botanicals used include passionfruit, pineapple, mango, banana, starfruit, combava, pomegranate, kiwi, makrut lime as well as ginger root.

The Arhumatic Lemon Thyme & Ginger edition uses Rhum Agricole from the same distillery as the Arhumatic Sol Dulcis. The lemon thyme offers delicate aromatics that counterbalance the spice of ginger – with pronounced herbaceous qualities similar to lemongrass.

All of the new limited edition Arhumatic will arriving to market this June 2023, wherever LM&V products can be found. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

