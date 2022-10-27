Maggie's Farm Announces Expansion of Rum and RTD Distillery

Allegheny Distilling, the producer of Maggie’s Farm Rum and Personal Day Vodka Hard Seltzer has announced a massive expansion of its facilities. The plans include a new 22,0000 square foot production distillery approximately ten miles southwest of the company’s original distillery in Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood.

“After a stressful few years of uncertainty awaiting a government decision on a fixed tax rate on distilled spirits production, followed by the pandemic, and a number of losses competing against developers in this commercial real estate market, I couldn’t be more excited to finally announce this huge win for our company and employees,” said Tim Russell, founder and head distiller of Maggie’s Farm Rum.

Having maxed out the 3,000 square foot space and 1,000-liter still in the current distillery, the new expansion is will be located in what was formerly a wig distribution warehouse. The facility’s two floors will be renovated to support a new custom-designed 3,000-liter copper pot still. As well as over 12,000 gallons of fermentation capacity and barrel storage. There are also plans for a new tasting room with a cocktail bar and kitchen for the distillery.

A new canning line will be used for the packaging of the future Maggie’s Farm Rum RTD lineup. The new packaging line will also support Allegheny Distilling’s recently launched Personal Day hard seltzer brand.

“I saw the importance of ownership and investing in ourselves to preserve our future. Our customers continued support through one of the toughest small business climates in history gave me the confidence to take a much bigger step on a property than planned and build out a state-of-the-art distillery in a space that should support our growth for many more years,” said Russell.

This expansion will help with the growing demand for Maggie’s Farm rums which are currently distributed in ten states across the U.S.

Construction is expected to be completed early next year. Once primary production of Maggie’s Farm shifts to the new facility, it’s expected the original distillery in the Strip District will then be renovated to focus on the retail and bar space for cocktail service.

