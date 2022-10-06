Makai Spiced Rum Meets Music With Monster Rally Partnership

Recently launched Makai Spiced Rum is partnering with musical project, Monster Rally by Ted Feighan. The partnership will showcase specialized gift sets to mark the collaboration.

The rum brand is owned by the spirits company KBE Drinks. Makai rum was originally launched in June 2022 and is an imported rum that is infused with Polynesian spices. The spice blend includes a blend of vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

According to Spirits Business (SB) the innovation brand manager at KBE Drinks, Tom Elliot-Frey, said: “Monster Rally’s tropical sounds instantly resonated as the perfect brand partner for Makai Spiced Rum so naturally, we got in touch to see whether there was an opportunity to collaborate.”

The music produced by Monster Rally takes inspiration from Hip-hop, Exotica, and Tropicalia. There are a lot of visual elements to the performances like projectors showing wild plants blooming in an array of colors behind the artist. The new album Botanica Dream features tropical plants and animals which fits perfectly with the Polynesian-inspired rum.

Elliot-Frey further described the collaboration and added, “Our Polynesian essence and his tiki-inspired artwork went hand-in-hand, and we were very excited to work with Monster Rally to bring to life a limited edition (and one-off) piece of artwork to celebrate the launch of the rum.”

The gift sets created from the collaboration include a bottle of Makai Spiced Rum, a branded glass and a limited edition 12-inch vinyl album sleeve that is commissioned by Monster Rally.

Elliot-Frey commented, “We recommend sticking on the record, sitting back, and pouring a Makai Spiced rum and coke to bring a little slice of tropical paradise to your drinking occasion.”

Both Monster Rally and Makai Spiced Rum are serving up tropical vibes with this new collaboration. There are few things that go together as well as music and rum.