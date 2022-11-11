‘F— Off! I’m Gonna Push You Over!’: Man Denied Alcohol on a Flight Gets Verbally Abusive and Threatens Staff

A passenger was caught on video shouting profanities and threatening cabin crew on board after Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight. The video was posted to TikTok on Wednesday showing the man after being denied alcohol on a flight and has since gone viral with millions of views.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on flight SQ711 traveling from Bangkok to Singapore. The passenger was said to be behaving in an unruly manner during meal service.

“After his multiple requests… our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of the other customers,” said an SIA spokesman to Straits Times.

Afterward, the video shows the man, who is wearing a baseball hat and a red and white varsity jacket, standing in the aisle and confronting one of the staff. Rather than continuing to request alcohol, he begins to aggressively demand water.

The flight attendant attempts to calm the man and asks him to return to his seat.

Instead of compiling, the man can be heard saying, “you actually think I’m gonna listen to you? Why you don’t give me f—ing water, you f—ing idiot?”

He continues, “give me water! You think I’m interested in your f—ing law? F— off! I’m gonna push you over!”

Once the plane landed, the man was escorted off the plane by two police officers as the cabin cheered.

“The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority.” the spokesman continued, “SIA apologies to all the customers on board the flight for the inconvenience caused by the incident.”

The caption on the TikTok video reads that the seat belt sign was on during the entire confrontation. It also comments that the man wasted all the passengers’ time because ground staff security had to take him off the plane.

It is unclear if the man will face any additional consequences or charges for his outburst.