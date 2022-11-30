Man Finds Hidden Treasure: 200 year old liquor bottles discovered in ‘secret’ cellar

A man finds a hidden treasure trove in his house. A series of videos were shared on TikTok earlier this month that documented the discovery of a secret cellar inside the man’s 200-year-old house in England.

Luca Hillier uploaded videos that have since gained millions of views. The first video explains Luca is filming at the home of his friend, Tom. The house is supposed to be around 200 years old and the video continues to explain that the neighbors told them that somewhere in the house is a cellar.

The pair proceeded to “cut a chunk out of the floor.” As the floorboards were removed a deep opening was found. The hole was deep enough for a ladder to be placed into it.

The two climbed down the ladder to find a dusty cellar with old brick walls. In an area that looks like it could have been a fireplace at one time, the men found stacks of bottles laying on their sides. One of the empty bottles read “Clarke’s World Famed Blood Mixture.”

Francis Clarke was a three-time Mayor of Lincoln, England and he also made medicinal “cure-alls.” One of these became popular which was called “Clarke’s World Famed Blood Mixture.” In 1909 the mixture was analyzed and determined to be “mainly water, a little sugar, a minuscule amount of alcohol and traces of chloroform and ammonia,” said Lincolnshire Life.

As the videos continue the two English guys also find a bottle of what appears to be brandy that still has liquor inside along with another bottle they said was whiskey that also had its contents intact.

“It looks like there’s some sort of ancient party going on down here,” said one of them.

A clear bottle with liquor inside caused one of the guys to gag from the smell of it. This reaction might dissuade them from trying to drink anything they find.

Some of the bottles may be very valuable. As one commenter suggested Clarke’s World Famed Blood Mixture can sell upwards of $200. The bottles containing other alcohol contents may be worth a pretty penny if they can be properly identified by experts.

Here at Rum Raiders, we do more than write about current events in rum. We are the only media property reviewing rums and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the rum world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of rum in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter