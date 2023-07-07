‘Endless Supply of Alcohol’: Man Stabbed with Broken Wine Bottle on Plane After Crew Allegedly Failed to Act

Passengers on board a British Airways flight heading to St. Lucia claim the flight crew allowed a group of men to party and drink alcohol in excess. The situation on board the flight BA2159 from Gatwick escalated when a man got stabbed with a broken wine bottle. Witnesses said a group of men were also allowed to harass female passengers and block access to the bathrooms.

One woman (First Witness) told the Daily Mail that a group of men were “loudly partying” at the back of the plane for hours. The cabin crew allegedly allowed the man to have an “endless supply of alcohol.” The access to alcohol was not curtailed after the partying reached a violent fever pitch.

The First Witness said she was harassed along with other female passengers.

“They approached numerous women on the flight, myself and a fellow passenger were grabbed by the arm when we passed by and pulled back as they tried to engage us,” the First Witness told the Daily Mail. “Staff saw this and did not intervene, contributing to the escalating atmosphere. Hours passed with women unable to access the [bathrooms].”

One of the men involved in this harassment was described as wearing a bucket hat and glasses. This man reportedly was in an argument with another passenger. The incident escalated when the man smashed a wine bottle in the plane’s galley resulting in shards of glass spreading throughout the food preparation area. The man then took the broken wine bottle and stabbed the passenger he had been arguing with.

The First Witness said, “The main aggressor was behaving terribly in the lead-up to the incident, the BA staff were perhaps too intimidated to regain control but the atmosphere was clearly leading to some kind of incident.” Another woman (Second Witness) said, “ The man who perpetrated the assaults was approaching lone women on the flight trying to chat them up, he told me both his parents had just died so he’s got a house now on St Lucia and was offering to be the tour guide.”

The Second Witness claimed flight attendants “poured fuel on a fire” by allowing the group of men to continue to party even after complaints.

“They were all extremely drunk after two hours and formed an intimidating wall of men at the back of the plane,” said the Second Witness. “All of this behavior was ignored by the attendants: the harassing female passengers, the blocking of facilities and excessive drinking.”

The Second Witness believes the British Airways staff are at fault and that as far as she knows no passengers have been contacted after being put through such an ordeal.

After the man was stabbed passengers and staff attempted to stop the aggressor. The man armed with the broken wine bottle managed to cut one passenger resulting in blood being splattered across the cabin.

A St. Lucian peacemaker was also badly cut and a nurse treated him while on board the plane.

“One man got stabbed in the torso and the other guy in the back of the head before another gentleman and myself were able to calm down this guy who purchased a duty free wine bottle which he used to commit the act,” said passenger Nichola Pierre. “Thankfully, the escalated situation was dealt with swiftly and normalcy was maintained.”

Upon landing, paramedics and three police officers boarded the plane, and those with injuries were taken to the hospital. Authorities escorted the assailant off of the plane.

A St Lucia Police spokesperson said, “We are looking into this with immediate effect. This is a very serious matter which occurred on a plane. This is very serious indeed.”

A British Airways representative said, “We’re shocked that anyone would act in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and the customers who supported them in handling this difficult incident. “We want to assure customers that this behavior will never be tolerated and we will always take the appropriate action.”

The police are investigating the incident. Authorities have not released the identities of the passengers involved and no charges appear to have been brought against the alleged attacker or the other instigating partiers as of yet.

