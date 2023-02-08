‘I Just Want a Refund’: Mardi Gras at Universal Not off to a Great Start, Say Reddit Users

Mardi Gras at Universal Studios recently kicked off on Feb. 4 and from one account it hasn’t been a smooth start. According to one Reddit user, the Orlando theme park has been experiencing some difficulties with trained staff.

This year Universal’s theme is “going beyond the Bayou for Mardi Gras.” It turns out this includes a lot of rum drinks from around the world. The Brazil menu is offering Mango and Guava Caipirinha and these are made with Brazilian Pirassununga Cachaça. The Indonesian menu includes Bali Punch and Java Cooler. These are made with the Indonesian style of proto-rum called Batavia Arrack, specifically the Batavia Arrack Van Oosten rum.

Despite this year’s offerings sounding like a good time for rum lovers, as one Reddit user tells it, guests may need to take care that their orders are correct.

u/Nole_Nurse00 (the Guest) went to Reddit after having a hilarious, but frustrating time trying to get a beer on the opening day of the Mardi Gras experience.

The guest attempted to get one of the special release beers called the Oh Baby! King Cake Doppel Bock by Crooked Can.

“She charges me and I’m thinking, that seems expensive for a beer, but oh well theme park prices. Then she brings me a drink. It’s the Category 5 rum punch. I tell her I ordered the Oh Baby beer, not the punch,” said the Guest.

The Oh Baby is part of the New Orlean’s themed menus which also includes the rum-based Category 5 Punch along with Abita Purple Haze and another rum-based cocktail called Goombay Smash.

As the Guest described, the “poor girl” begins to look lost and like she has “no clue what’s going on.” Instead of getting the Guest what they ordered the person starts helping one of their coworkers.

“She finally asks me again what I wanted. This is where I’m becoming irritated.” said the Guest. “I point to the Crooked Can tap handle and tell her ‘The Oh Baby beer, the handle that says Crooked Can on it.’”

Then, the person returns with a beer poured over ice. The Guest explained, “I say, ‘you don’t serve beer on ice’ she replies that she just turned 18 and has never served alcohol before, this was her first time.” These are understandable mistakes from someone not yet initiated into the world of alcohol.

When the staff member returns this time with a repoured beer, it was about half foam.

Then, the Guest said, “At this point, I tell them I just want a refund. That I’ll go somewhere else that knows what they’re doing. I apologize to the girl for being short and telling her I understand it’s not her fault but that she didn’t get the training she needs before being thrown out there.”

Other Reddit users echoed the sentiment that the staff doesn’t appear well-trained. However, every place has some growing pains on opening day. This is a large event with new menus to learn and the staff will likely get the hang of things. Hopefully, everyone is able to just let the good times roll.

Please show the service staff respect and kindness.

Read Next:

Drunk Florida Woman Bares Breasts At Universal Studios, Too Intoxicated to Use Uber App Says Police

The 7 Best Places to Drink Rum in New Orleans

6 Fantastic Black-Owned Rum Brands To Seek Out This Black History Month – and All Year!

Boozy Rum Spiked Super Bowl Recipes for Your Gameday Party

Top 6 Chocolate Rums to Gift For Valentine’s Day