2 Maryland Distilleries Join Forces in the Name of Good Rum

Baltimore Spirits Co. is releasing its first rum in collaboration with Windon Distilling Co. a.k.a Lyons Rum. The new collaborative release by these two Maryland distilleries is called Tête-à-Tête, which translates to face-to-face and is described as an overproofed white rum.

Both distilleries are known for their pot still creations, Baltimore Spirits Co. (BSC) with its whiskies, gins and amaros, and Windon Distilling Co. (WDC) with its New American Rum. The two companies decided to distill Windon’s rum recipe through the Baltimore Spirit Co.’s custom pot-still, imparting their own unique house character to Windon’s signature Lyon Rum.

“We have endless respect and admiration for Windon Distilling Co. and we’ve been talking about a collaboration for a long time. As two of America’s rare crazies still obsessed with pot-distilling, it was an easy fit. This project showcases how the size and shape of a still (and the sensibility of the distiller) impact the character of the spirit,” said Max Lents, CEO of Baltimore Spirits Co.

WDC has been producing its pot-stilled New American Rum in St. Michaels, Maryland since 2013.

“We love rum — arguably more than anyone else. Except apparently, Max & Eli who couldn’t wait to try their hand at distilling our rum wash in their distillery,” said Jaime Windon, CEO of Windon Distilling Co. “I am so proud to partner with BSC on this project — both of us embrace the obscure. For years, I’ve been mixing both of our spirits together in cocktails and I’m thrilled to now have a collaborative bottle! Everyone should be as excited as I am to experience this rum in high level tiki drinks at the cocktail gallery — did someone say the perfect jungle bird awaits?”

The final product was bottled at 110 proof and is priced at $49.99.

Tête-à-Tête will available at the Baltimore Spirits Co. distillery only. This is a limited, one-time release. They’ll be celebrating the release on Sunday, Oct. 9 with an Island Tiki Party featuring an all-day, all-rum cocktail menu including rum classics and originals, island tunes, and at least one blended drink, and free tastings of the new release.