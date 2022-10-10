Fort Wayne Mayor Charged With Wine-Fueled DUI After Crash

The Fort Wayne Mayor of Indiana, Tom Henry was officially charged with a DUI today. This comes after, he and his wife, Cindy along with his mother-in-law were involved in a crash this past Saturday. The incident occurred after leaving a fundraiser at the Civic Theater in downtown Fort Wayne where wine was served.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received a call around 10:23 p.m. on Saturday reporting a car crash. Henry is said to have been driving left of center when he hit another car. No one was injured in the collision.

It has not been reported if the woman involved in the crash will seek any action against the mayor.

The officer report indicates Henry was observed swaying, his eyes were watery and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol. He was also noted as being argumentative, as reported by WPTA.

According to documents obtained by WPTA, Major Henry said he had, “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser and should not have given a friend a ride home.”

The mayor was arrested and held at the Allen County Jail.

Once released Mayor Henry held a press conference on Sunday. In his prepared statement, Henry said, “I will be held accountable for those actions in future legal proceedings. I respect our legal process and I will adhere to decisions made by our court. And I will accept those consequences.”

Henry was officially charged today. Those charges include Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated in a manner that endangered a person and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15% or more.

Mayor Henry currently serving his fourth term as mayor of Fort Wayne and has held this position since 2008. He announced his intention to run for re-election in June of this year. It is likely too early to tell how this OWI will affect his chances.