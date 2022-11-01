Metal Music and Rum Collide in This New Limited Release

Metal music record label, Metal Blade Records is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the release of a limited edition ‘Metal Blade RUM’ made in collaboration with Key West First Legal Distillery out of Florida.

Metal Blade Records is an American independent record label founded by Brian Slagel in 1982. The record label currently represents metal bands such as DragonForce, Killswitch Engaged, White Chapel and many more.

The Florida distillery was founded by Chef Paul Menta and Tony Mantia in 2012. The rum distillery focuses on chef-forward rums with no additives and uses local ingredients such as Florida demerara sugar.

Distiller Paul Menta, Key West Legal Rum “This is like completing my metal and rum bucket list! Taking two things I love metal and rum and letting people have an experience.”

This limited edition rum is made from Demerara sugar, distilled six times and aged for two years in a metal stainless steel barrel.

Metal Blade Records said on their Instagram reel, “there isn’t a drink more fitting for the classic Metal Blade pirate than some good ol’ rum!”

This isn’t the first time metal music and rum have teamed up. The metal bands KISS and Motörhead have partnered with Brands for Fans to create and distribute their own rums.

The brand gives tasting notes of toasted caramel and pear with a buttery smooth finish.

The Metal Blade Rum is a limited bottling with just 2000 available for purchase. Each bottle is hand dipped/sealed with wax and comes with a Metal Blade 40th Anniversary collector’s edition medal for $40.

