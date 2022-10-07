The Miami Rum Renaissance Festival Returns

The 2022 Miami Rum Renaissance Festival is only a month away. The festival is being held on Nov. 13 in Coral Gables, Florida. The annual Miami Rum Festival offers rum enthusiasts an opportunity to sample hundreds of rums from the Caribbean and beyond.

Prior to the tasting event, there will be a full day of seminars on Nov. 12. The seminars range from cane culture and fermentation to distillation to wood management and blending and are given by experts in the field. At the end of each seminar presentation segment, an interactive Q&A session will follow.

This is the 13th annual Miami Rum Fest.

The host of Miami Rum Renaissance Festival and editor of Robs Rum Guide, Robert Burr said, “we’re excited that Miami Rum Fest is celebrating its thirteenth anniversary of bringing the world of rum to South Florida. We’ve been visiting rum producers to gather an incredible collection of fine rums to sample for this grand tasting event. It’s an opportunity for rum enthusiasts to enjoy their favorites and discover some delightful new expressions, gain a greater appreciation and share the enthusiasm of these fine spirits with friends.”

The festival brings in rum experts, professionals and enthusiasts from more than 30 countries.

“Rum Experts from near and far are on hand for those that wish to increase their knowledge and appreciation of rum. There is a lot of excitement at Miami Rum Fest among producers with many new and interesting products coming to market and many new developments in the world of rum,” commented Burr.

There will be a wide selection of luxury, limited edition and vintage rums that consumers normally don’t have easy access to.

“We search high and low to bring the most interesting rums to our tasting events,” said Robin Burr, co-founder and organizer of the rum festival. “It really is amazing to see so many varieties of rum in one place.”

Early bird prices are available until Nov. 1. Admission is $39 for unlimited rum samples and $49 for VIP access. Tickets for the seminars will be sold separately for $59.