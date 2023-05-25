 Michelle Obama Roasts Daughters’ Cocktail Skills on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Jessica GlemanMay 25th, 2023, 10:24 am
(Photo: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

Former First Lady and celebrated book author Michelle Obama made a guest appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” this week and her daughters got teased that their cocktail making skills could use some work.  

The children of President Barack Obama are all grown up now and out of college. 24-year-old and 21-year-old Sasha are roommates and learning how to adult. Michelle Obama recalled the sisters inviting their parents over to their apartment for a pre-dinner cocktail and hors d’oeuvres which included a charcuterie board of cheese. 

This was the parents’ first visit to the sisters’ apartment. Michelle Obama joked that when you have parents like her and Barack Obama, you don’t really want them around that much. 

“But we did get invited over for cocktails, before dinner because we had to take them out to dinner and they invited us over for cocktails,” said the former First Lady said.

The daughters, remembered by many people as being little children in the White House are now not only drinking cocktails, but they make them as well, or at least they attempt to. 

“That was a bad martini. It was very weak in a tumbling glass,” Michelle Obama teased. “You know they stumbled through. It was mostly vermouth and ice. Well, maybe it wasn’t even vermouth because I don’t even think they knew that vermouth goes in a martini.”

The Obama family is known for their down-to-earth personalities and proclivity for fun. Their father, President Obama, was the first known president to have brewed beer in the White House, which was aptly named White House Honey Brown Ale. The first family also enjoyed some rum infused fruit cake around the holidays. 

Despite giving hosting the ol’ college try, it appears the sisters still have some learning to do when it comes to mixology.

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

