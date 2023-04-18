Molson Coors and Coca-Cola Come Together to Launch Peace Hard Tea Later This Year

Another Hard Tea will be hitting shelves later this year. Beer giant, Molson Coors, and the popular soda brand, Coca-Cola have united forces once again to present a new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcoholic beverage – Peace Hard Tea. The hard teas will have three distinct flavors debuting in Sept. 2023

Peace Tea’s canned teas have become one of the top tea brands since their launch in 2009. The three new malt-based hard teas will join the brand’s current line of eight non-alcoholic flavors.

The new hard teas will be available in the brand’s 3 most popular flavors, Freedom of Peach, Really Really Razzy, and More Peace More Lemon. Each can has an ABV of 5%, which stands about equal to most hard teas on the market.

The brand stated, “hard tea is growing faster than any other beer alternative segment, and Peace Hard Tea fits right in, building on fruit-forward Peace Tea’s loyal fanbase but made for 21-plus legal-drinking age consumers.”

Peace Hard Tea is launching this September in single 24oz cans. The boozy RTD teas will be available in convenience stores throughout select regions in the U.S.

Read Next:

Sly Dog Spiced Rum Partners With Beer Giant Molson Coors

Miller Lite Teams up with ‘Broad City’ Star to Turn Sexist Beer Ads into Fertilizer for Women’s History Month

‘Right’ To Compete: Coca-Cola Plans Decisive Move Into the Alcohol Industry