Monthly Roundup: Top Rum Releases of May 2023 - Rum Raiders

The rum world wasn’t rocked last month with tons of new releases by big brands or craft alike, but there were some notable expressions. We would like to remind people of the most up-to-date releases so enthusiasts and everyday rum drinkers can look forward to what is new and exciting in the world of rum. Let’s take a look back at what were some of the most promising rum releases of May 2023.

La Maison & Velier Collaborates with Maison Isautier to Create Pair of Rums From Rare Locale

In early May, LM&V announced its collaboration with Maison Isautier on Réunion Island to create a co-bottled series of exceptional casks coming from the oldest stocks of Isautier’s cellar. The partnership resulted in two new bottlings, a 16-year-old sugarcane-based rum and a 16-year-old molasses-based rum.

Réunion Island is located off the coast of Madagascar and produces sugarcane grown on the island’s nutrient-rich volcanic soil. Rums from this island are rarely seen, however, LM&V is not alone in their recent appreciation for the spirits produced there.

Holmes Cay’s Duo of Single Origin Rum

Holmes Cay Rum released two new rums in May, also hailing from Réunion Island. The rums, Rhum Agricole and Grand Arôme were made at Distillerie de Savanna and selected by Holmes Cay for their unique qualities representing both rhum agricole and molasses-based rum made from the sugarcane on the island. These particular rums from this distillery have not been sold in America previously.

The Réunion Island Agricole Rum, is an unaged expression made from fresh pressed cane juice distilled in a Savalle copper column still. The second Single Origin, Réunion Island Grand Arôme Rum, is a molasses high ester expression that is also unaged. These rums’ lack of age is not something to discourage as it showcases the flavors of the land and distillery.

Réunion Island is clearly becoming more popular as a source of quality rum. Both Holmes Cay and LM&V have recently sourced both molasses and cane juice rums from different distilleries on the island.

Papa’s Pilar Adds to Core Lineup With Rye-Finished Rum

Papa’s Pilar, announced in early May that it has added a Rye-Finished rum to its portfolio. This is the fourth expression for the brand’s flagship rums. The rum’s base was crafted with the brand’s Dark Rum, which is a solera blended with rums sourced from Barbados, Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela and Florida. This expression was further matured in former straight rye whiskey barrels made from heavily charred white oak to give added spice to balance the syrupy sweetness.

Papa’s Pilar Rye-Finished Rum is available on Papa’s Pilar’s website and select retailers nationwide with an SRP of $49.99.

World’s First Greek Rum Enters the Scene

Kavo Greek Island Rum made its way into the rum world in late May. CoreBev Group announced the release of Kavo, which according to the brand is the world’s first Greek rum. Kavo is a botanical white rum made from ingredients sourced locally from the many islands of Greece. The first-of-its-kind rum is said to be made from sugar cane and herbs and spices found only on Greek islands.

Kavo Rum is currently available in Greece, Connecticut, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Ontario, and British Columbia with an SRP of $30.

Bacardí Introduced a Spicy Mango Chile Flavor

Recently, Bacardí brought its Mango Chile flavor stateside. The newest flavor was inspired by the sweet and spicy flavors of the popular Mexican fruit snack of chamoy and tajin on fresh mango. Fans of flavored rums and cocktails can enjoy this spicy rum edition in a variety of cocktails all summer long. The brand recommends enjoying the Mango Chile edition chilled and garnished with a Tajín rim to reflect the iconic Mexican sweet street treat.

The Bacardí Mango Chile edition is available nationwide for $12.99.

