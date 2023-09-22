Moonshiner Equipment Seized After Anonymous Tip Helps Uncover Illegal Still

It appears Texas authorities don’t take kindly to moonshiners. An anonymous tip helped Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents uncover and seize illegal distilling equipment in the Johnson County area. Details about the Sept. 1 operation that led to the seizure of the moonshiner equipment were recently released.

The illegal still was found during TABC’s Arlington Regional Office-led operation which discovered the distillation equipment at a residence in Johnson County. The still was said to be in operable condition and had the potential to manufacture illicit alcohol. A person living at the residence admitted to owning the equipment during an interview with TABC agents.

The equipment includes a large copper pot still reminiscent of a backwoods still that might appear on an episode of Moonshiners.

In Texas, it is prohibited for any person to possess equipment “designed for, capable of use for, or used in manufacturing an illicit beverage” without TABC Distiller’s and Rectifier’s Permit, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Section 103.02. Under this code, authorities have the ability to seize any illicit alcoholic beverages along with any equipment with the potential to make illicit alcohol.

“This operation exemplifies TABC’s commitment to properly enforcing the law and ensuring the safety and integrity of the alcoholic beverage industry in Texas,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said . “Not only does illicit alcohol risk the health and safety of anyone who consumes it, but it also undermines the efforts of law-abiding alcohol manufacturers, distributors and retailers who continue to do the right thing when operating their businesses.”

The individual could face a fine between $100-$1000 for processing the illicit distillation equipment which is considered a misdemeanor. The case is currently under investigation.

