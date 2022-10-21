Mount Gay Reveals Madeira Cask for Master Blender Collection

Mount Gay announces the release of the fifth limited edition of the Master Blender Collection, the Madeira Cask Expressions. The previous edition was the Andean Oak Cask which was a 14-year pot still rum aged in unique South American oak. We tasted the new Madeira Cask rum from Mount Gay with Master Blender Trudiann Branker and Brand Ambassador Darrio Prescod.

Branker has been the master blender for Mount Gay since 2019. Branker said, “since I have taken over [as master blender] one of the things I really have been able to, in regards to expressing my creativity and showing the house of Mount Gay, is the Master Blender’s Collection.”

Master Blender Trudiann Branker Presents the Madeira Cask Expression

Madeira is a type of fortified wine named after the Portuguese island off the coast of Morocco. The Mount Gay Madeira Cask Expression was aged in Madeira wine casks for six years.

This expression is unique because it is a column still rum. Traditionally, Mount Gay blends pot and column for its rums. It was also fully aged in Madeira wine casks, rather than the casks being used to finish the rum.

“The Madeira cask was chosen because the two profiles do marry each other well.” Branker continued, “it seemed like a natural marriage and after 6 years it was definitely a successful marriage.”

Prescod said in reference to the Master Blender’s Collections, “you have to sit back and enjoy the journey of where this rum is taking you.”

The Master’s Blenders Collection is meant to bring you into the distillery and give you a peek at the research and development program going on at Mount Gay.

The Madeira Cask Expression was bottled at 55% ABV and was non-chill filtered. There were 2,706 bottles released for this limited edition rum.

The Taste

Mount Gay Madeira Cask Expression gives off aromas of dried fruits like raisins and dates along with a scent of lemon peel. The fruitiness is also expressed in the taste, with the flavors of figs and dates. The rum finishes quickly and is slightly peppery with a lingering taste of honey.

