NBA’s MVP James Harden Does Cartwheels After Chinese Fans Buy 10,000 Bottles of His J. Harden Wine in Mere Seconds

NBA star James Harden managed to sell 10,000 bottles of his wine in just 10 seconds yesterday. The Philadelphia 76ers guard joined social media influencer Xiao Yang known as Crazy Brother Yang on a live stream and Chinese fans were quick to buy up his J-Harden Wine.

The 33-year-old collaborated with Accolade Wines to release his wine collection, J-Harden, in 2022. Earlier this year Harden added an extra-dry Prosecco DOC to the line that includes a California Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend. The bottles feature a color silhouette of the NBA player’s face including his iconic beard.

James Harden is having the time of his life in China 😂🔥 sold 10,000 bottle of wine in 5 secs pic.twitter.com/lGQKWp8Hhd — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 16, 2023

During the livestream, Yang asked, “How many bottles do you usually sell in a day, from one store?” Harden responded, “A few cases.”

Yang confidently told Harden to watch how fast the wines would be sold. Harden didn’t seem too convinced as he said, “Show me” and sat back with his arms crossed.

Yang counted down and in a matter of seconds shouted to stop. After roughly 10 seconds, 5,000 orders had been placed with the bottles costing $60 for two. The total for all of the orders was $300,000.

Harden looked on in disbelief as the sales were coming in. When Yang told him that it was sold out he erupted with laughter and said, “No way.” He then went to check the figures on another computer.

The number must have been good because Harden cartwheeled in the background of the set.

Livestreams have become huge in China and are a multi-billion dollar industry. Harden seems to have got a taste of the purchasing power of Chinese social media.

