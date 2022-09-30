Neptune Rum Aquired by Spirits Brand Babco - Rum Raiders

Babco UK has completed its acquisition of Neptune Rum. The spirits company has stakes in a number of notable UK and Irish brands including Mil Gin, Pearse Lyon Whiskey and Cockspur Rum.

The acquisition follows an existing 50% equity stake that occurred at the beginning of last year. This stake was meant to allow Neptune to expand its product range and become a global brand.

At the time, the Managing Director for Babco Chris Bowen said, “There is an excitement in the rum segment and with more than 65 global awards, Neptune Rum is the most exciting brand to watch. We are confident that with our expertise in building and growing drinks brands, we will continue to drive growth and set them up as a global brand.”

Babco has a plan for growth and diversification of the company with Neptune being a part of this. Now with the acquisition complete further expansion of the brand is excepted.

According to The Spirits Business, Group CEO Lewis Bowen said: “We are delighted to have completed the takeover of Neptune Rum and see a strong and exciting future for Neptune Rum as a truly global brand. We have relished the journey so far with some fantastic partners.

“As we shortly announce multiple national listings, now was the best time to take Neptune to the next level. I am very proud of the team to get here and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Neptune takes its name from the roman god of the oceans and the brand has said they are committed to raising awareness and funding environmental action projects including the Seabin project and surfers against sewage.

Its new line is called the Iconic Collection and the packaging is 100% plastic-free with Ocean Guardians printed on the bottle. This line features flavored rums coming in Caramelised Banana, Mango & Ginger and Charred Pineapple. Each rum is 34% abv.