A Cure for DUIs? A New Beverage Promises to Sober People Up, Reduce Blood Alcohol Content After Binge Drinking

A new beverage is set to hit the market and promises to help people escape an inebriated state. Safety Shot will launch in Fall 2023 and is the first patented drink that reportedly reduces blood alcohol content after consumption.

Safety Shot was created by doctors and works by enhancing metabolic pathways which accelerates the process of converting alcohol to sugar, reducing blood alcohol levels and preventing the absorption of residual alcohol in the body. The company says the beverage helps people sober up at a much faster rate than normal and can lower blood alcohol content by 50% in about 30 minutes.

On Sept. 18, the company also announced it intends to develop a unique concentrated form of Satefy Shot to treat alcohol poisoning in hospitals and emergency settings. Depending on the severity, current treatments for alcohol poisoning include intravenous (IV) fluids to treat dehydration and stomach pumping. Hospitals deal with millions of people each year relating to the overconsumption of alcohol and the company hopes to offer a treatment to prevent alcohol poisoning and death.

“We believe a concentrated form of Safety Shot could offer an easy-to-administer, immediately supportive aid or treatment for acute alcohol consumption to help prevent alcohol poisoning and related deaths. With 52 million people rushed to the ER each year due to acute alcohol consumption, we believe that prescription-grade Safety Shot could be used in a variety of settings including ambulances, hospitals, clinics, and entertainment venue-based medical emergency centers,” stated Dr. Glynn Wilson, Safety Shot’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We anticipate filing an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for this alcohol poisoning-related indication.”

Former NFL player with Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, Mike Pouncey and past Ultimate Fighting Championship, Héctor Lombard have both endorsed the product.

“I’ve tried Safety Shot and felt its effects firsthand,” says Lombard, who was signed as a brand ambassador in August. “Strength, fitness and wellness are my priority and when I do have an alcoholic drink on occasion in social settings, I can now follow it up with Safety Shot to minimize alcohol’s effects on my body and mind.”

This product could drastically affect road safety in a positive way, with the potential to sober up people before they decide to get behind the wheel and avoid DUIs.

Safety Shot will be sold in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans for $19.99 or individual cans for $4.99.

The company hasn’t said if the product will reduce hangovers but maybe that is another of this miracle cure’s benefits.

