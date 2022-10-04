Study Shows Cross-Generational Trends in Choice of Alcohol

According to a new study by Datassential, most Americans report that they still drink the same alcoholic beverage that was first introduced to them. Which indicates a hesitancy to branch out into different alcohol categories. The study occurred earlier this year by Datassential and involved 2400 American participants from different age groups.

The study included 665 Boomers, 747 Gen X, 704 Millennials, and 284 Gen Z. The group was equally divided among the sexes. The data indicated that across most generations Americans tend to stick to what they know in terms of alcohol. More than 80% of Americans report that they still consume the same drinks that they first tried. However, Millennials are the outlier and do not stick to what they know best but instead lean more towards adventure. The data shows that Millennials actually enjoy trying different types of ethanol-based beverages more so than other generations, with a large percentage enjoying variety over the tried and true.

The data also stipulates that for each generation popular advertisements of their respective times influence their first drinking experiences. In particular, the results showed Boomers were more likely to start with wine. Whereas the following generation, X prefers wine coolers and currently Gen Z has their first induction with hard seltzers.

According to Forbes, the Vice-President of Customer Experience at Datassential, McClellan in relation to wine says, “Targeting the age-appropriate, younger demographic with fun wine options can really help to bring them into the fold early, and potentially capture them long-term versus viewing wine as a beverage just for special occasions, or romantic ones.”

The study poll indicates that rum is among the top five most consumed alcoholic beverages today. The percentage of all drinkers who currently drink rum was 70%. The other top five include beer at 80% and red wine at 78%, almost tying with beer, followed by white wine at 75% and vodka at 72%. In relation to rum, the percentage of people who still drink this same category of beverage as their initiation was 74%.

The study shows that the first three preferred categories were hard seltzers with 89%, white wine with 88%, and tequila with 85%. Though tequila presents a high percentage the preference was given to cocktails versus neat.

McClellan said, “It is interesting, but not surprising that sweeter style first drinks tend to be the ones consumers do not abandon.”

On the other hand, it is unsurprising that many consumers (66%) shy away from particular beverages proceeding a bad first experience.

It is interesting to see how significant a person’s alcohol induction is on their preferences throughout their life. Whatever people decide to drink they should consider broadening their horizons at least every now and then, but that’s coming from a Millennial.

