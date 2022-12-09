New Video Shows Supposed ‘Drunk Putin’ Defending Russia’s Continued Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

A new video has been posted on Twitter showing an allegedly drunk Putin discussing the conflict in Ukraine. Currently, the video has over 2.7 million views on the social media platform.

The video was posted by a user named Dmitri with the Twitter handle wartranslated. The post reads, “Drunk Putin explains why strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure will continue because ‘they started first by attacking the Crimean bridge.’”

In the video, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen holding a glass of what looks like champagne based on the glass and the look of the contents. He appears to be swaying a bit while making his statements.

Drunk putin explains why strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure will continue because “they started first by attacking the Crimean bridge” pic.twitter.com/fQeRuNo4Pu — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 8, 2022

Putin starts off by saying: “All the nonsense, the informational standoff, the informational throw-ins, all the fakes–they must stand aside. They should not prevent us from fulfilling our duty to our people.”

He argues that people “don’t need to be particularly well-versed” to understand the situation in Ukraine. He continues, “There’s a lot of noise right now about our strikes against the energy infrastructure of the neighboring country.” The country in question appears to refer to the continued strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Putin points the finger at Ukraine as the one who made the first strike when they attacked the Crimean bridge. The Russian president also accused Ukraine of not providing water to one million people and called it an act of genocide.

He has made many defamatory remarks toward Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict including accusing the country of being Nazis.

Controversial Trump ally, Roger Stone has also repeated these unfounded claims as well as insinuating that Ukraine is responsible for child sex trafficking and money laundering. This led Stone to stop drinking Stolichnaya vodka because it supposedly supports these acts, at least according to him.

Newsweek highlighted that it is very rare to see Putin drunk in public by referencing several journalists familiar with his habits.

In November, Putin signed a ‘secret deal’ to get around an export ban imposed on Russia. Part of this included getting booze into the country. Russians seem desperate to keep filling their cups with alcohol.

Whether Putin was actually drunk is hard to say for certain, but he appears to be doubling down on continuing to strike at Ukraine’s infrastructure. This action is considered a war crime.