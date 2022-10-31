New Website Seeks to Help Discoverability for Craft Spirits

A new website has been launched which is said to help smaller alcohol brands be more competitive. WikiliQ is an online guide for alcohol brands. It was developed by the digital marking and software development iWebi Group.

This group was founded by Alexander Delrey in 2015. Delrey is a search engine optimization (SEO) expert and the group is said to use a range of digital marketing strategies to help firms build their audiences. WikiliQ is calling itself the encyclopedia of liquor brands.

“For small and little-known brands, though, the guide is far more valuable.” Delay continued, “not only does it improve discoverability, but also allows these brands to reach a far broader audience, both locally and internationally, than they would using traditional marketing channels.”

The website allows businesses to create pages and list their products for free.

Delay said, “The problem for small businesses seeking to succeed in the alcohol industry is that too many big companies and well-known names hog the limelight and take a large chunk of the market, making it incredibly difficult for new brands to get noticed. Increasingly, though, consumers are seeking out small, independent, and local businesses, but they’ve had a hard time discovering them.”

The rating system is a simple thumbs up or thumbs down. In relation to rum, big brands appear to dominate the site at the moment. The list of the 100 most popular rum brands includes Captain Morgan and Bacardí. Therefore, it takes some searching to find the smaller brands. However, there are quite a few craft brands represented with the leading retailer so far being Drizly.

WikiliQ is said to have had 1 million visitors in its first 6 months. As the website grows it’s possible the smaller brand will gain more recognition. Delrey noted, “small brands are receiving more notice and more new customers.”